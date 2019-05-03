The South Fulton softball and baseball teams were defeated in non-conference diamond contests played Wednesday in Virginia – the town in Illinois, not the state.

The South Fulton softball and baseball teams were defeated in non-conference diamond contests played Wednesday in Virginia – the town in Illinois, not the state. Softball TRIOPIA/M-C/VGA 11, SOUTH FULTON 10 In a back-and-forth contest, the Lady Rebels would be defeated by the home team vis a seventh-inning walk-off. Both teams scored in five of the seven innings that they batted. South Fulton (1-18) trailed 3-2 after one inning and 5-4 after the second. The Lady Rebels pulled even with a single tally in the top of the fourth before Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-5 lead. Both teams scored twice in the sixth to leave the home team with a 9-7 lead. South Fulton would scored three runs in the top of the seventh to grab a 10-9 advantage. However, the Lady Trojans countered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory. Triopia out-hit South Fulton 15-14, but also committed six errors, compared to three for the Lady Rebels. Claire Stevens had four hits for South Fulton, while Madisen Coulter added three hits for the Lady Rebels. Hannah Gould and Amanda Parker knocked in three runs each, while Coulter added two RBIs for the visitors. Parker would also be the pitcher of record for South Fulton, striking out two. Baseball TRIOPIA/M-C/VGA 8, SOUTH FULTON 2 In this game, Triopia took a 5-0 lead after two innings on the way to the win. The Trojans led 2-0 after the opening inning before upping their advantage to five runs. South Fulton (2-19) tallied single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but the Trojans would score three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Triopia would out-hit South Fulton 6-5 with the Rebels committing two errors. Ronnie Krukewitt had two hits, while Justin Parks knocked in a run for South Fulton. Krukewitt was also the pitcher of record, striking out six in 4 2/3 innings. Parks also pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Rebels.