A frequent goal of these columns is to highlight agricultural activities that are going on in the area.

A frequent goal of these columns is to highlight agricultural activities that are going on in the area. One reason agriculture is the focus of the column is it is such a key factor in the economy of our area and it is useful to be aware of agriculturally related activities which are going on around us and may be seen, if we look.

This column will continue the agriculture theme, but that theme will be enlarged to include agricultural activities seen, many for the first time, during a drive from Macomb, across Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The initial part of the trip has agriculture very similar to our area. Given the time of the year, there were tractors and implements seen in the field, preparing the ground for another year. Occasionally, some planting was taking place-most likely corn. Herds of cattle were grazing peacefully, with cattle enjoying one of the many streams that flow through the countryside.

Moving further west, things began to change. Irrigation equipment was ready for the coming season, oil rigs began to appear, and huge cattle feedlots were seen.

Along one stretch of the drive, there were four feedlots, each with several thousand head of cattle.

There are a few feedlots in our area, including one between Roseville and Monmouth.

But imagine a feedlot 20 to 30 times larger. Questions arose I was not able to answer.

Since it didn’t appear corn was grown in the area, where does the feed come from?

Since the cattle are all in pens, how is the manure handled?

Were the feedlot cattle from local producers? Or were they shipped from farms further away? After they are fattened up, where do they go for the next step in their career?

As the westward drive continued, more significant changes were observed-oil rigs, pumping away, were blended in with wind turbines, including one array of wind turbines that stretched for 30 miles.

Cattle were busy grazing and one could see a number of active windmills, pumping water for the cattle, since streams had disappeared as dry terrain had become normal.

However, the grazing cattle were spending time in fields that were not the traditional pasture we see around central Illinois, which was much closer to the landscape seen in many western movies- juniper bushes of varying heights and some prairie grass, close to the ground, which the cattle seemed to enjoy.

The number of farms seen from the highway steadily declined during the western drive.

There were long stretches of the highway where no farms were seen and the terrain gradually became more desert like.

When viewing the cattle, with no farms nearby, I wondered if there were predators around, carefully keeping an eye on the cattle? Where do the cattle get their water?

I could see cattle grazing several miles away from the road and I wondered who maintained the fences for the cattle?

Very few cattle were seen grazing but suddenly a cattle loading area, with 2 semi-trucks and about 40 cattle, suddenly appeared. Where did they come from?

Eventually, there were no cattle, no trees, no wind turbines, no carefully maintained fields, only gently rolling prairie, as far as I could see.

There were no telephone poles, no electric lines-no sign of human activity other than the road I was on.

Some travel involves seeing obvious sights including the Grand Tetons or the nation’s Capital, for example.

Other times, what is not seen can be very pleasantly surprising, such as the expanse of prairie with no indication of human activity. To quote country singer Jason Aldean, from his song “Fly Over State”, “Have you ever been through Indiana or the plains of Oklahoma, take a ride.”

Good advice for those who like seeing how agriculture adapts to the changing country side; changes you can’t see from the air. Take a ride.