First of all, I want to give Spoon River Valley and VIT students the first ever “I’m Truly Sorry” Award for last year’s mess-up. I was so excited about getting the column done I didn’t do a very good job proofreading. Mea Culpa!

If you don’t know what that is, look it up.



On the other hand, perhaps I have already been punished for my error.



When I went to see "12 Incompetent Jurors" at Spoon River Valley, one of the students, Aidan Kenyon, asked me "What paper do you write for?"



And then when I went to VIT for "A Christmas Story," another student, Tucker Spencer, asked "What's Larry doing here?"



Hm. One from Spoon River Valley and one from VIT. Coincidence?



As most of you know, this is the first awards column I am writing since I am no longer a full-time writer for the Daily Ledger. But the editor, Deb Robinson, is not only allowing but encouraging me to continue writing about theatre in the area. I have heard some of you may been a little upset about my not being here all the time (and for that I thank you), but please remember the local staff is still supporting the theatre community. Give them your support.



By the way, I was only joking last year when I said I wasn't doing this anymore. Be careful about what you say, even in jest. It may come back to bite you.



Enough already.



And the winner is:

Best Actor — Roger Lutz, VIT, "The Haunting of Angus Maccune" Best Actress — Ciara Wallace, Canton, "Radium Girls"

Best Acting Duo — McKenna Churchill and Madison Foreman, Canton, "Freaky Friday" Best Supporting Actor — Isaac Snyder, VIT, "A Christmas Story" and "The Haunting of Angus Maccune" Best Supporting Actress — T.J. Miller, Astoria, "Clue, The Musical"

Best Romantic Lead, Male — Andrew Rice, Lewistown, "Once Upon a Mattress" Best Romantic Lead, Female — Paige Bennett, Lewistown, "Once Upon a Mattress" Best Hero — Devin Johnson, Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast"

Best Romantic Couple — Keah Jo Gouran and Dylan Conner, VIT, "The Haunting of Angus Maccune" Best Heroine — Emily Stidham, Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast" Best Villain, Male — Cayden Boyer, Spoon River Valley, "Why Bump Off Barnaby?" Best Villain, Female — Elizabeth Reed, Lewistown, "Once Upon a Mattress"

Best Villain Duo — Hunter Martin and Beau Slayton, Canton, "Radium Girls"

Best Comic Actor — Seth Stidham, Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast" Best Comic Actress — Emma Braten, Spoon River Valley, "12 Incompetent Jurors" and "Why Bump Off Banaby?" Best Vocals, Male — Hunter Varnes, Canton, "Freaky Friday" Best Vocals, Female — Jaden Van Winkle, Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast"

Best Sense of Vocal Style, Male — Coltin Howerter, Lewistown, "Once Upon a Mattress"

Best Sense of Vocal Style, Female — Emma Evans, Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast" Best Scene Stealer, Male — Zack Johnson, Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast" Best Scene Stealer, Female — Hayley Olson, Spoon River Valley, "Why Bump Off Barnaby" Best Range, Male — Cole Hopping, VIT, "A Christmas Story" and "The Haunting of Angus Maccune" Best Range, Female — Haleigh Bohn, Canton, "Radium Girls" and "Freaky Friday" and Justice Spencer, VIT, "A Christmas Story" and "The Haunting of Angus Maccune" Best Male Debut — Caleb Keithley, Lewistown, "Once Upon a Mattress" Best Debut, Female — Daryl Shestakova, Spoon River Valley, "12 Incompetent Jurors" Most Improved Actor — Joseph Buczko, Canton, "Radium Girls" and "Freaky Friday" Most Improved Actress — Chloe Cracraft, VIT, "A Christmas Story" Most Improved School — Spoon River Valley Special Awards:

Best Ensemble Cast — Farmington, "Clue"

Best Silent Actor — Greg O'Neill, Lewistown, "Once Upon a Mattress"

Best Silent Actress — Elena Herrera, Spoon River Valley, "Why Bump Off Barnaby?"

Best Puppeteer — Dylan Dudek, Canton, "Freaky Friday"

Best Narrator — Audrey Briggs, Astoria, "Clue: The Musical"

Best Choreography — Canton, "Freaky Friday"

Cast of Thousands Award — Farmington, "Beauty and the Beast"

Man of a Million Parts in One Show — Aaron Olson, Canton, "Radium Girls"

Best Set — Farmington, "Clue"

Best Little Old Ladies — Mazie and Halle Glick, Spoon River Valley, "12 Incompetent Jurors" (Are you two related by any chance?)

Best Nasty Little Old Lady — Leah Norris, VIT, "The Haunting of Angus Maccune"

Best Use of Space — Astoria, "Clue: The Musical" Director's Awards (Goes to backstage, lighting, or other technical students who I would not otherwise know about. This award is designed to both recognize the efforts of students not on the stage as well as to thank all the behind the scenes workers for their contributions to theatre in Fulton County schools.)

Farmington — Jacob Gibbs, "Clue"

Canton — Lauren Avery, Canton, "Radium Girls"

VIT — Andrew Kohlsar, "A Christmas Story"

Spoon River Valley — Caleb Harrison, "12 Incompetent Jurors"

VIT — Quintyn Waldo, "The Haunting of Angus Maccune"

Lewistown — Alyssa Ray,, "Once Upon a Mattress"

Canton — Claire Mason and Ellianna Downs, "Freaky Friday"

Astoria — Mikayla DeWees, "Clue, The Musical"

Farmington — Logan "Archie" Archdale, "Beauty and the Beast"

Spoon River Valley — Cole Tarochione, "Why Bump Off Barnaby?"



Senior Award



This was a no-contest in 2019.



In spite of some very impressive work by so many graduating seniors, I have to say there was one actress I was always excited to watch every year, one I was always curious to see what she would do. Her exuberant stage presence, her impeccable comic timing and her powerful vocal range which also included a great sense of style ensured she would be a stand out in every play she was in.



The 2019 goes to one of the most entertaining students I have seen in the over 20 years I have been doing this —Kayla Vacca of Lewistown.

Brown Nose Award



Are you kidding? Farmington.



Although I have to admit, Lewistown always gives them a good run.



And for the first ever Anti-Brown Nose Awards — Aidan Kenyon of Spoon River Valley and Tucker Spencer of VIT. Just so both of you know, I'm watching you.



I say this every year, but there are so many students not listed I always feel guilty. And I am not just talking about participation awards. Some of the people not in this column did some excellent work. If your name was not included, please don't stop doing theatre. Your work is not only appreciated but valued. I know what it feels like to think you have been overlooked, but every one of the students who has been onstage during the past year should feel proud of her/his accomplishments.



Here's what you can do to get on next year's list.



Pay attention to your directors. Not only do they know what they are doing but I also listen to what they saw about their cast and crew. There is at least one person who is not listed who in part disqualified himself because of his attitude and behavior.



Watch the ones who always seem to get the biggest parts. It may not be, as many seem to think, they are the ones who are the biggest brown nosers. They are probably the ones who really work on their parts, who take direction well and take their work seriously.



(Of course brown nosing is important for your chances of getting the Brown Nose Award, the ultimate Eskridge Award.)



Finally, remember that just because you have received an award from me this year doesn't mean you are God's gift to theatre. Past columns are strewn with names of students who had one good role and then coasted for the rest of their school years.



Always remember. You are never as good as you are when you think you are good. But you are also never as bad as you think you are when you think you are bad.



If you want to make sure theatre continues in Fulton County, here are two things you can do.



Go to as many plays and musicals in the area as possible. That includes Elliville's Spoon River Rascals, the Playhouse, Many Lights and Arc Light, to mention only a few. And as often as possible, go to plays at other schools. If you want support, you have to be supportive.

And please support the Ledger. We, not just I, are supporting you.



Here's to next year.