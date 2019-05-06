This year’s Farm Safety Day Camp will be held Friday, June 21, at the Fulton County Fair Grounds in Lewistown, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LEWISTOWN-This year’s Farm Safety Day Camp will be held Friday, June 21, at the Fulton County Fair Grounds in Lewistown, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is jointly sponsored by University of Illinois Extension in Fulton and Mason Counties and Fulton County and Mason County Farm Bureaus.

There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required, by June 7.

All kids need to know about farm safety.

Safety topics covered will include Livestock, Fire, Weather, Personal, Digging, Chemical, First Aid, and Equipment. There will be a presentation by Bobber the Water Safety Dog, from the Army Corps of Engineers, as the finale.

Farm Safety Day Camp is for kids ages 6 and up.

Parents are encouraged to attend.

Lunch is provided.

For a copy of the registration form, call the Fulton County Extension Office, 309-547-3711 or the Mason County Extension Office, 309-543-3308.

It is also posted on the Extension website,http://web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/ (Click on 4-H in Fulton County).

Registrations are due by June 7, and can be mailed or brought to the Fulton County Extension Office, 15411 N IL 100 Hwy, Lewistown IL 61542, or the Mason County Extension Office, 127 South High, Suite 1, Havana IL 62644.

You may not register by phone; however, you may fax to 309-547-3713, or email to jblout@illinois.edu.

A parent signature is required on all registrations.

Youth who are pre-registered by June 7 will receive a free T-shirt at the conclusion of the event.

For more information on Farm Safety Day Camp, call 309-547-3711.