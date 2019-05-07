H. Kathryn (Kirk) Walling, 102, Victoria, Texas, passed away at home on April 30, 2019 accompanied by her loving family. She was born in Oblong, Illinois on March 21, 1917 to Otis McLung Kirk and Lucy Luella (Smith) Kirk. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 50 years, Carl Edward Walling; brothers, Merritt Ross Kirk, Melvin McLung Kirk, and Otis Richard Kirk; and nephews, John Kirk and Micheal Kirk. Kathryn is survived by her son, John Otis Walling; granddaughter, Sara Louisa (Walling) Long and her husband Keith Long; great grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob and Jude Long; and nephews, Rick and Samuel Kirk.

Kathryn graduated from Wirts Grade School, Oblong Township High School and Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Vincennes, Indiana. She worked numerous positions as director nursing, public health nurse and obstetrics in hospitals in Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois up to and during the WWII. When her son J. O. Walling was born she postponed her nursing career until he entered grade school in Norris City. She then worked in obstetrics in Fairfield Hospital. When Carmi Township Hospital was being built she went to work as nursing supervisor of surgery and emergency room, director of nurses and retired as hospital administrator. While she was the hospital’s administrator the hospital paid off the hospital’s bond, guided the hospital through the new Medicare program, and left the hospital financially sound.

She was a member of First United Methodist church. She had great faith in the Lord and set a great example to all who knew her.

Kathryn liked going to sporting events and watching them on TV. She liked baking her Christmas rolls and donuts were always a treat for family and neighbors. She canned vegetables from Carl’s large gardens. She and Carl enjoyed many years wintering in Florida in their camper trailer.

Once her granddaughter was born Kathryn and Carl moved to Victoria, Texas. Watching her granddaugh- ter grow up and her grandchildren starting this process was the true joy of her life.

The family sends special thanks to South Texas Hos- pice and Martha Bentley for their loving care of our Special Lady.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 - 11 am at Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Graveside services will follow at 11 am at Oblong Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas or First Methodist Church of Victoria, Texas.