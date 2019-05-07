The Spoon River College softball team wrapped up its regular season Saturday by dropping a doubleheader against Mid-West Athletic Conference foe Heartland CC.

The Spoon River College softball team wrapped up its regular season Saturday by dropping a doubleheader against Mid-West Athletic Conference foe Heartland CC. The opening game saw SRC manage just one hit in losing 11-0 in seven innings. Heartland (30-13, 16-8 M-WAC) scored in five innings. It plated two runs in the first and fourth innings and added single runs in the third and sixth. HCC would also score five times in the top of the seventh and finish with 13 hits. SRC (16-38, 7-17 M-WAC) also had four errors, while HCC was charged with three errors. Tina Foglesong had Spoon River’s only hit. In the circle, April Hoover would be saddled with the loss, allowing 11 runs – eight earned – on 13 hits with one walk. In game two, Heartland completed the sweep with a 9-0, five-inning victory. HCC scored four runs in the opening inning before adding a single run in the second, along with two runs each in the third and fifth innings. SRC had six hits and committed three errors. Riley Newland and Foglesong each had two hits for the Lady Snappers, while Kate Harkey and Alexia Campbell chipped in one hit each. Newland would be the pitcher of record for Spoon River. In 4 2/3 innings, she allowed nine runs – seven earned on 10 hits. She walked five and struck out two. Harkey would record the final out in the fifth in relief. SRC is scheduled to take part in the Region 24 Tournament starting Thursday at Roundhouse Complex in Mattoon.