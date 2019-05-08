Lewistown and North Fulton posted victories, while Farmington was defeated in Prairieland Conference softball action Monday afternoon.

LEWISTOWN 16, BUSHNELL/WP 0 At Good Hope, the Lady Indians scored five runs in the first and rolled past the Sparclones to improve to 17-7 overall, 6-2 in Prairieland play. Lewistown would add two runs in the second, seven in the third and two more in the fifth. The Lady Indians would finish with 22 hits. Cortney Hopkins had four hits, while Sydney Shaeffer, Kate Hampton, and Carmyn Baldwin added three hits each for the Lady Indians. Hampton doubled and knocked in five runs, while Kirsten Shawgo, Kaeli Spotloe and Baldwin recorded two RBIs each. Hopkins tripled and scored three runs, while Shaeffer, Hampton, Baldwin, Hannah Burdess and Macy Mikulich scored twice each for the visitors. In the circle, Kate Hampton pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and struck out two. Brooke Hampton pitched the final two innings, also allowing just one hit, striking out four. NORTH FULTON 10, RUSH-IND 3 At Rushville, the Lady Wildcats tallied single runs in the each of the initial three innings before piling on five runs in fourth and two more in the seventh in recording a road win. North Fulton (5-11, 3-5 Prairieland) would add two more runs in the seventh before RIHS tallied three runs in its final at-bat. The Lady Wildcats finished with 12 hits. Addy Williams had three hits, knocking in four runs for North Fulton, while Alexus Markley and Abbi Corsaw chipped in three and two hits respective for the Lady Wildcats. Rachel Slater also knocked in a run for the visitors. Alexis Moore would record the victory in the circle, allowing just four hits, striking out three. ILLINI WEST 10, FARMINGTON 2 At Farmington, the visiting Chargers scored in five different innings, including four in the opening inning on the way to a Prairieland win. Illini West would also score single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings, along with three runs in the fifth. The Chargers finished with 13 hits and had one error. Farmington (9-12, 2-3 Prairieland) scored two runs in third, finishing with six hits, along with six errors. Olivia Renken was 3-for-3, while Macie Sprague recorded two RBIs. Kloey Wheeler struck out four and walked three, while Jenna West came on in the fifth, recording three strikeouts for the Lady Farmers.