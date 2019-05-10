Rushville-Industry H.S. students clear invasives at Argyle

MACOMB — What started out as a dense patch of invasive plants and trees on a slope at Argyle Lake State Park Thursday morning turned quickly into a mostly-bare spot with a few stumps.

About a dozen students from Rushville-Industry High School arrived at the park Thursday morning, ready to rid areas of the park of invasive species which had made their home there and were crowding out native species.

The park’s Natural Resources Coordinator, Bridget Hinchee, said the reason for the invasives was simple: someone had planted them, years before, to create an understory beneath the larger trees. The trees are now gone, with only stumps remaining, but the invasive plants persisted.

But not anymore. Within about fifteen minutes, an area of ground about fifty feet long was cleared of most of its unwanted plant inhabitants. The students of teacher Denise Draws’s class worked hard, taking limbs and branches from where they’d been dropped by a worker with a chainsaw, and carrying them to a rapidly-growing pile. The hard work still left time for the occasional joke, and bursts of laugher could be heard on occasion. Draws said her class and students at Project Insight have been helping to clear invasives from the park for the past three to four years.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, invasive species are those that are not native to the region they’re found, and are likely to cause economic or environmental harm. An invasion usually results in the elimination of native species, a decrease of biological diversity, and the erosion or destruction of habitat.



— mlanghout@mcdonoughvoice.com