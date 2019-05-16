Dixie L. Shank, 84, of Abingdon, passed away at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

ABINGDON-Dixie L. Shank, 84, of Abingdon, passed away at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

She was born May 23, 1934 in Canton, the daughter of Gaylord and Lovie M. (McNett) Jones. She married Charles G. Shank on Jan. 14, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton.

Dixie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles; her children, Christopher K. Shank of Abingdon, Gina S. (Joseph W.) Krupps of rural Galesburg and Carla L. (James L.) Gilfillan of Little Swan Lake, rural Avon, and Kelly A. Spuhler; and five grandchildren, including Brandon Gilfillan, Erin Gilfillan and Jacob Gilfillan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William D. Jones; and one sister, Eulalee M. Turner.

She grew up in Canton and graduated from Canton High School in 1952. She then graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 where she studied radiology. She worked as a Radiologic Technician at the Coleman Clinic in Canton. Dixie and Charles owned and operated Shank’s Clothing and Shoes in Abingdon for many years.

She was always a true lady with dignity and grace. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother and best friend; selfless in putting her family and others before herself, always assuring everyone was taken care of. Dixie was a lover of nature, birds, animals, flowers, reading and of people. She was a fabulous cook and homemaker.

Cremation will be accorded. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abingdon. Father Deus-Dedit Byabato will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial of her ashes will be in the Abingdon Cemetery.

Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the John Mosser Public Library or the Abingdon Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.