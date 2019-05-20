I have been in a funk for what seems like forever.

I have been in a funk for what seems like forever.

For a lot of writers experiencing a down time brings out some of their most creativity.

I’ve experienced that in the past, but this time has been different.

Writer’s block has also been a serious fear of mine and I’ve had to fight through it more than once, but again, this time has been different.

Pieces that typically would take me no longer than 15 to 20 minutes were taking upwards of an hour or more.

My skin has grown thick over the years.

To be in this line-of-work one has to build up a tolerance, to some degree, when it comes to public reaction or, and this was the hardest for me to learn, the way some feel as though they can talk to me or my peers simply because of our chosen profession.

Don’t get me wrong, we have the best readers but it’s inevitable regardless what we do some will love it and some will hate it.

That whole concept doesn’t bother me so much these days.

At the end of the day, it is what it is.

Stress from within, whether it be from those higher up than me, or the confines of our work, is incredibly difficult.

My self-esteem as a writer and editor, the one thing I’ve been confident about, was teetering on non-existent.

Regardless the circumstance, I take full responsibility for the way I was feeling.

If I allow those who virtually mean nothing to me get inside of my head, that’s my own fault.

That doesn’t mean I’m not struggling on occasion, I’m only human after all, but it does mean I’ve recognized the issue and am working diligently on a daily basis to eliminate that particular stressor.

Spending time with kids and animals last week, two of my absolute favorite things on the planet, helped my funk immensely.

For the third year in a row I was able to be a part of one of the events I look forward to covering, the Fulton County Farm Bureau’s adopted class from Oak Lawn visiting.

Unfortunately, I can’t spend the entire day with them, but I was able to head out to the Bill and Ellie Carlberg dairy for their first stop.

The day was absolutely gorgeous and to be honest I was looking forward to the tour of the farm as much as anyone else.

Learning new things on a regular basis is one of the best aspects of my job.

How many times have you purchased a gallon of milk in the grocery store and thought, ‘Hmm, I wonder how this milk got from the farm to here?’

If you’re like me, it’s never crossed my mind.

There is an incredible amount of work that goes into getting that milk from farm to table.

Occasionally, as much as I love my dogs, I’ve been known to grumble a smidge when a late night/early morning walk is needed.

Now, imagine if it was your responsibility to milk dairy cows twice a day, 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., 365 days a year!

There is absolutely no deviation from those responsibilities. There’s no, “Well, it’s a holiday, I’m going to take a break today.”

It’s truly grueling work!

The kids, who most likely have never been that close to a cow or calf, made my day.

They loved the opportunity to be on this farm and to learn.

Their reactions were priceless.

Millie is one of the Carlberg’s cows who is extremely friendly and mild-mannered.

Upon learning her role on the farm, I overheard a young man tell her, “Millie, you have my utmost respect.”

As I worked on that particular article my words came easier, the panicky feeling I had somewhat started getting use to, lifted and for the first time in a long time my self-esteem as a writer/editor was as it should be.

One of my biggest flaws is allowing people who, in the big picture, really don’t have a place in my life, get to me.

I have no room to judge anyone and I make every attempt not to, however, that road goes both ways.

I’m hugely into making lists and making sure my planners are up-to-date, but it seems as though I have not been putting enough effort into prioritizing my life.

I’m in the process of training my brain to evaluate every situation AND then having a reaction.

If something/someone hurts me, angers me or otherwise causes a disruption in some way or another, I have to allow myself a small amount of time to process the feelings I’m having and move on.

I have to quit being a dweller.

I am grateful the Fulton County Farm Bureau invites me to be a part of that particular program by allowing me to cover the event.

This year I’m certain this event did way more for me than it did for them.

We’re quick to put ourselves down and criticize everything we do, but it’s also important to recognize the great things we do and celebrate ourselves as a reminder we’re flawed, but we’re still capable and good.

Celebrating oneself is not a bad thing and is often just what we need to motivate ourselves!