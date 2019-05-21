BUSHNELL — For those looking to get muddy and enjoy the outdoors this weekend, the 4th annual Jeep Blitz will be held May 23-26 In Bushnell. The event is family and pet friendly and is open to both new and experienced Jeep drivers.

There are a number of events planned during the four-day Jeep Blitz. In addition to trail rides and obstacle courses, there will be a tour of the Steinjager Factory on Friday, food and Jeep parts vendors, a raffle, and live music. A schedule of the events in addition to their locations can be found at JeepBlitz.com.

“My favorite part of the Jeep Blitz is the Friday Night Show n’ Shine as the entire uptown square will be filled with Jeeps customized to each Jeeper’s personality,” said Adam Morrow, the sales manager of Steinjager, Inc.

Registration is $40 and includes one Jeep and one driver, with additional passengers being $5. Children 12 and under are free. An additional driver is $25. While some trail rides are included in the registration fee, additional trail rides cost $25.

Individuals without Jeeps are welcome as well. There is a $5 general admission fee on Saturday but the Friday night Show n’ Shine is free to the public.

“Jeep Rides will be available on Saturday for ALL interested at the obstacle course for anyone that wants to jump in a Jeep and feel what it’s like to go Jeepin’!” said Morrow.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the continued renovation of the Bushnell community swimming pool.

According to Morrow, the event has grown throughout the years, with 170 Jeeps the first year and 470 Jeeps last year. Over 500 Jeeps are expected this year.

Jeep Blitz is sponsored by Steinjager, Inc., a Bushnell company that creates Jeep Wrangler suspension products and accessory parts.

Guests are encouraged to register before the event on their website. Walk-in registration is also welcome at the Steinjager store from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



