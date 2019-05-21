MACOMB — The Community Action Agency Board of the Western Illinois Regional Council voted Thursday to grant authority to Chairman Rick Barnhill and WIRC Executive Director Shaun Pritchard to pursue a state grant to administer federal community service block grant funds in Knox County.

Pritchard said the state de-authorized the county's Carver Center Community Action Agency and has asked the WIRC CAA to take over program administration. He said the state has doubled its original grant offer and is offering first-year funding of $300,000.

Knox County is already involved in main WIRC programs but this would be the first time it would join the community action agency. The state asked the agency to handle weatherization programs a few years ago, and asked the CAA last year to handle energy assistance programs.

Pritchard said expansion of CAA programs would allow Knox County to have seats on the CAA board. He said staff could initially help with food pantries, scholarships, and summer youth camps.

"This would double the population base that we serve," Pritchard told the CAA board. He said additional staff would be hired.

"It's kind of a niche program," the director added. "Existing agencies in Knox County might be willing to partner with us on some services." The WIRC CAA recently received a grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to administer a lead removal program in homes in the city of Galesburg.

On a wider regional basis, Pritchard told the board, there are CAA opportunities to coordinate rural public transportation. He said he is expecting to receive a state request for proposal.

Board members talked about the needs in Henderson County. One said that it may be the only county in the state not operating any type of public transportation.

Barnhill said public transportation in Warren County is van service administered through the Warren County Achievement Center.

The WIRC administers van service in McDonough and Hancock counties and coordinates bus service in Macomb under contract with the city as McDonough County Public Transportation.



— Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com