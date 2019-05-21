Donna L. Wefenstette, 80, of Canton, passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

CANTON-Donna L. Wefenstette, 80, of Canton, passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born at Graham Hospital in Canton on June 1, 1938 to Benjamin and Berneta (Brown) Walker. She graduated from Farmington High School class of 1956. She married Raymond Wefenstette on June 2, 1956 in the First Baptist Church in Canton. He preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 1993.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bennie Joe Walker; an infant sister Nancy Lou Walker; a granddaughter; a grandson; and a daughter-in-law, Robin L. (Bills) Wefenstette.

Donna is survived by one daughter, Victoria (Jerry) McKechnie of Mesa, Arizona; two sons, Michael Wefenstette of Canton and Eric Wefenstette of Farmington; six grandchildren, three great-grand-children; and one great-great-grandchild.

She worked as a waitress at the Stone Hut in Farmington, as office assistant at Montgomery Ward in Canton, as office assistant and accounts payable clerk at the Tempo store in Canton, as head bartender at Wee-Ma-Tuk Country Club and finally as Assistant Manager of Human Resources at Lonza Chemical Company in Mapleton.

After retiring, she researched her family tree tracing her Brown ancestors back to 1784 in Virginia, her Harper ancestors to 1633 in England and her Foote ancestors to 1753 in Ireland. She was Treasurer of the Fulton County Historical and Genealogical Society, as well as creator and administrator of their web pages. Donna hated housecleaning and couldn’t cook but she could sew, knit, crochet or quilt anything.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials can be made to Fulton County Historical & Genealogical Society or to the Parlin Ingersoll Library. To view Donna’s DVD or to leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com