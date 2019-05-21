Louise Miller, 94, of Lewistown, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

LEWISTOWN-Louise Miller, 94, of Lewistown, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

She was born Dec. 28, 1924 at rural Summum, the daughter of John William and Hazel Irene (Ward) Grove. She married George W. Miller on Oct. 14, 1946 at Jacksonville. He died May 21, 1980. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Chris Miller. Surviving are two sons, Craig W. Miller and Cary S. Miller both of Lewistown; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Grove of Astoria; and one sister, Jane Fraikes of Lewistown.

Louise owned and operated the former Miller’s Shoe Store in Lewistown after the death of her husband in 1980; she retired in 1992. She was a member of the Lewistown American Legion Auxiliary and the Lewistown VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting and had a lot of her work shown locally.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown with Pastor Penny Frame officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services and burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lewistown Rescue Squad. Condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com