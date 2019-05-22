Several awards were presented to V.I.T. students during their Awards’ Night held recently.
Illinois State Scholar Award:
Allyssa Hayes
Scott Kendrick Award:
Justin Parks
Tammy Switzer Award:
Gracelyn Hood
Lions Club Scholarship:
James Wilson
Amanda Downs Scholarship:
Gracelyn Hood
Bill Downing Memorial Scholarship:
Allyssa Hayes
ISB Red Dog Cystic Fibrosis Scholarship:
Allyssa Hayes
MVRBC Student Council Life Savings:
Allyssa Hayes and Angel Dailey
Table Grove Community Improvement Scholarship:
Allyson Bithos
PEO Sisterhood Scholarship:
Gracelyn Hood and Angel Dailey
Theodore and Betsy Williamson Edu. Trust:
Allyssa Hayes
Vesta Wicoxen Scholarship:
Josie Beaird
VFW of Lewistown Scholarship:
James Wilson
V.I.T. American Legion Award:
James Wilson and Madisen Coulter
VITEA Scholarship:
James Wilson
Seniors of the Month:
Gracelyn Hood, Allyssa Hayes, Brycen Dean, James Wilson, Angel Dailey, Quityn Waldo, Andy Hollenback, Justin Frakes, Madisen Coulter
Prairieland Scholar-Athletes:
Allyssa Hayes, Madisen Coulter, Andy Hollenback, Leah Norris, James Wilson