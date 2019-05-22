A total of 1,274 students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield at the conclusion of the spring semester May 11 pending completion of university requirements.

SPRINGFIELD-A total of 1,274 students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield at the conclusion of the spring semester May 11 pending completion of university requirements.

Among those graduating were Matthew Charles Bradley, MS, Canton, Management Information Systems and Molly Anne Sandman, Lewistown, MA, Human Development.

Congratulations!