Galva Junior-Senior High School will be hosting a Sports Physical Day at the high school on Tuesday, May 28.

Galva Junior-Senior High School will be hosting a Sports Physical Day at the high school on Tuesday, May 28.

The physicals run from 4 to 6 p.m. and are open to all Galva students interested in participating in sports during the 2019-20 school year.

The physicals are for students entering grades 7-12.

This a sports physical only, and will not cover the physical required for students entering their freshman year.

The free event is being conducted by physicians and nurse practitioners volunteering their time for the service.

Sports physical forms will be available in the Junior-Senior High office. All athletes need to complete the front of the form with a parental signature before the day of the physical.

For more information, contact school nurse Krystal West at 932-2420.