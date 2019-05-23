The Galva seventh grade girls 4x100 relay team made the medal stand at the Class 1A IESA State track and field meet.

The Galva seventh grade girls 4x100 relay team made the medal stand at the Class 1A IESA State track and field meet Saturday, May 11, with an eighth-place finish.

The foursome of Ava Anderson, Kendall Rogers, Ava Strom and Jennaca Serres posted a time of 56.5 seconds. Grayslake Prairie Crossing won the race in a time of 54.93 seconds.

Also competing at the IESA meet for the Wildcats was Colin Elgin, who finished 22nd in the eighth grade boys long jump with a leap of 16-10.