CANTON-John Rick Morgan, 67, of Canton, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Lincoln.

He was born on July 20, 1951 in Canton to John and Janice (Cook) Morgan. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are his sisters, Catherine Morgan of Canton and Teresa Morgan of Canton; and one brother, James Kevin (Rhonda) Morgan of Canton.

Rick worked for Midland Coal Company and later for St. Johns Hospital in Springfield. He was an avid bowler.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from noon until 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Canton.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.

