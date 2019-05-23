Foley sweeps 1600 and 3200 at Class 1A Orion Sectional; Sopiars goes 43-10 to win triple jump

Two athletes produced three sectional titles for Galva at the Class 1A Orion Sectional boys track and field meet.

Wildcat senior Caelin Foley swept the 1600- and 3200-meter runs Friday (May 17) night, while junior Peyton Sopiars captured the triple jump title as he tries to defend his state championship.

Foley blitzed the field in the 3200 with a winning time of 10:03.88, well in front of runner-up Brock Loftus of Amboy-LaMoille at 10:54.19.

“Going in I was planning on trying to run some PR times, then we got there and the weather was not favorable. It was super windy and I knew it was going to be tough to do that,” Foley said.

Foley’s time was 11th-best among state qualifiers in the event, which puts him in the fast heat at the state meet.

“That was my main goal going in,” Foley said of landing in the fast heat.

The 1600 was a much tougher battle as Foley managed to hold off the late charges of Jordan Francis of Ridgewood and Denver Hoerr of Princeville.

“I thought I had a little more gap than what I did and it ended up being a super close race,” Foley said. “They were racing for that second spot and going to state. They came up right behind me and almost got me at the end. It was really close, but survived the challenge from those other two runners.”

Foley’s winning time was 4:46.73, with Francis landing in second and earning a trip to state at 4:46.78 and Hoerr in third at 4:46.92.

Sopiars had a lengthy wait to earn his third trip to state in three years. The field events started at 4 p.m. but it was close to 8 p.m. before the triple jump competition began.

Sopiars ended up claiming the title with a leap of 43-10, with Devin Soldati of Hall in second at 42-6 1/2.