WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration announced the president intends to increase troops in the Middle East and sell billions in arms to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval as tension continues in the Persian Gulf.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told members of Congress that President Donald Trump is invoking emergency authority to complete 22 arms deals worth about $8 billion to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations allied with the U.S. Both Republican and Democratic leaders have expressed concerned such sales of precision-guided munitions (rockets or missiles) may not expressly be used to defend against Iran; rather may be directed toward use in the Yemen Civil War on the Saudis' southern border of the Arab Peninsula. Saudi Arabia is heavily involved in bombing campaigns in Yemen, and the U.S. has scaled all involvement thus far to military advisors. While focus remains on defending against direct threats by Iran, the argument has been posed that Iran is already threatening the Saudis, Emirates and other Arab League states by supporting the radicalized Houthi rebels in Yemen. But the concern by those in Congress is not so much about guided arms being used to repel Iranian-backed rebels as much as the potential to raise the civilian death toll exponentially.

Also on Friday, the administration also announced it would be sending 1,500 additional troops to the region. Both moves by the administration validate concerns expressed by Illinois Democratic senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

On Thursday, Durbin called the Trump administration's recent moves against Iran "provocative and incomprehensible."

“President Trump’s policy, at the direction of Mr. Bolton, seems to have only increased regional tensions, incentivized Iran to restart its nuclear program, and fomented a pretext for another Middle Eastern war,” Durbin said. “When I hear our advisors, in general terms, talk about short wars, I think about Iraq and I think about Afghanistan and the fact that 18 years later, with gravestones all across the United States, we are still paying the price for decisions that were made so long ago. Let us think twice before we engage in direct military confrontation with any country, and certainly with Iran.”

On Saturday, Sen. Duckworth commented specifically with regard to troop escalation and arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

“With Americans across the country commemorating Memorial Day this weekend by reflecting on the sacrifices made by those souls brave enough to have served this nation in uniform, Donald Trump — who refused to serve when his nation called — is hoping we won’t notice that he’s sending even more of our troops into harm’s way. As if that weren’t bad enough, by circumventing the Constitution to sell additional arms to Saudi Arabia despite Congress’s bipartisan objections, Trump is continuing to escalate tensions with Iran and risking yet another war in the Middle East.”

Duckworth is a combat veteran who lost both of her legs when her helicopter crashed after being fired upon by enemy combatants in Iraq. Duckworth's remark about the president's refusal to serve the nation comes from the revelation that Trump received a medical deferment from the Vietnam War draft when a private physician claimed Trump had bone spurs. The claim of bone spurs has not been substantiated by any other medical professionals following the war era, prompting many to speculate the Republican president was a "draft dodger." The speculation gained traction recently when Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress and delivered this statement: “He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment. He finished the conversation with the following comment: ‘You think I’m stupid? I wasn’t going to Vietnam’.”

Duckworth indicated in her comments that the American people tend to want answers when it is revealed they or their loved ones will be going to war.

“It is unacceptable that, to this day, Trump has failed to adequately explain to the American people or to Congress — the only branch of government with the Constitutional authority to declare war — many of his recent decisions regarding Iran. While he and people like John Bolton appear dead set on beating the drums of war once again and sending other people’s children into harms’ way, the need for Congress to reassert itself in our nation’s foreign policy and war making has never been more clear.”



