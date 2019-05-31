During Cambridge’s 145th annual commencement ceremony, 33 students received diplomas.

Foreign exchange student Vilde Apland received a certificate of attendance.

Lilly Kessinger, Kennedy Nelson, Logan Nodine and Kaiden Vinavich were the junior honorary ushers.

Graduation began with Christina Allen playing the music for the processional.

Senior Madison Swanson gave the welcome speech.

“The most significant event in a student’s life is none other than graduation,” she said. “And since it is the end of this stage in our education, it brings us a mixture of joy and pain. Joy for reaching our goals, and pain for saying goodbye to the people who became a part of our lives.

Joshua Stinson, who ranked in the top 10 percent of the class, gave the first honor address.

“I would like to urge everyone on this stage to remember your roots and to remember where you came from, but do not let the past limit you or define you,” he said. “We are at a point in our lives where we can determine the path that we take for our future.”

Cambridge High School’s concert choir sang “Anyway,” arranged by Greg Gilpin.

Danielle Adams delivered the second honor address.

“My favorite thing when I look at this stage is how such a small school brought such a diverse group of students together,” she said. “It amazes me how different all of our experiences would be if just one thing changed.

“If we attended a different school, the relationships that we have built with one another would most likely be non-existent,” Adams said.

“We’ve watched each other grow as individuals and grow as a whole, and now it’s finally time to leave the one thing, the one place, that brought us all together,” she said.

Cambridge school board president Lance Edmund gave the guest address.

Principal Robert Reagan, Superintendent Tom Akers and Edmund presented diplomas.

Honor students Adams, Stinson and Kacey Braendle received gold medals for ranking in the top 10 percent of the class.

National Honor Students wore maroon and white cords.

Other cords signified FFA, the Illinois High School Association’s Student Ambassadorship, Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout and AIM Robotics.

After Reagan presented the Class of 2019, Allen played the recessional.

Receiving diplomas were Danielle Renee Adams, Andrew Roger Allen and Brian Scott Anderson.

Vilde Apland received a certificate of attendance.

Also presented with diplomas were Kacey Nicole Braendle, Kaleb Richard Buss, Tanner Grant Coziahr, Austin Riley Davidson, Joshua Lawrence Dobbels, Adam Scott Fortino, Cole Glenn Franks and Devin RayLinn Fuqua.

More seniors accepting their diplomas were Nicholas James Gainey, Clara Jane Happel, Noah Bradley Hines, Nicole Marie Kirlin, Taylor Sue Lodge, Coleton James Maness, Drake Howard McDonough and Gage Evan Miller.

Others receiving diplmas were Cade Alan Nimrick, Olivia Kathleen Nuckles, Madalyn Jean Nuckles, Cole Anthony Piggott, Elisa Ann Raley, Elizabeth Pearl Ratliff, Austin Joseph Reed, Carter Alan Snook, Joshua Darius Stinson, Jenna Ashley Stromquist, Savanna Grace Sullivan, Madison Carey Swanson, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Swemline and Paiton Rhiannon Williams (December graduate).