October 6, 1923 – June 3, 2019

Marguerite Gregor, 95, of Chicago, Illinois, and formerly of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:36 a.m, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Liberty Village of Clinton, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the New St. Peter Cemetery east of Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Marguerite was born on October 6, 1923, in Newton, Illinois, the daughter of Leo and Ella Marie (Kinsel) Gregor. Marguerite was a bookkeeper for many years at various companies located in Chicago, Illinois. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois.

Marguerite is survived by her niece, Kimberly Ann (Jesse) Johns, Sr. of Clinton; great nephew, Jesse Johns, Jr.; great nieces, Kelli Schott and Kristal Fetzer; great, great-niece, Grace Schott; great, great-nephews, Jesse L. Johns, III and Connor Fetzer.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Maxine Smith and Marietta Carcione and a brother-in-law Charles E. Smith.