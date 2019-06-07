Burton “Wayne” Moore (92) passed away peacefully at his home in Sheffield on June 5th, 2019. Wayne was much beloved by both family & friends and lived a long and fruitful life. A life that cemented his status as a member of our “greatest generation”.

Wayne was born June 22, 1926 in Moselle, Missouri to Finis “Burton” Moore and Mazie Marie (Long) Moore. Burton was a heavy equipment operator and as a child during the “great depression” Wayne moved frequently throughout the Midwest with his family to meet the demands of his father’s construction jobs. In 1940 Wayne graduated from Arcadia, Kansas grade school and in 1944 from Sheffield Community High School.

After high school Wayne was called on to serve our Country. He served in the US Army as Sergeant First Class in WW II from 1944-1946. His awards included American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. Upon returning from the War he enrolled in college and graduated from Bradley University in 1950 with a degree in business & accounting but then was called to duty once again. He served in Korea from 1950-1951 where his honors included Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, and the Korean Medal awarded by the Korean government.

Returning from overseas, Wayne set about making a normal life. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Jean Roush, April 2, 1953 in Mount Carroll, IL. after a long and committed courtship that survived several interruptions due to events of the times. He also embarked on a long and successful career as a businessman. Wayne started his career at Standard Oil in Peoria, IL where he worked from 1950-1953. He then worked for the State of Illinois as Auditor and Supervisor from 1953-1963 and for Barcol Overdoor Company in Sheffield as comptroller from 1963-1982. Wayne was also a partner in Sheffield Oil Company and owner and operator of the Moore Oil Company from 1963-2003.

As a citizen, Wayne made many contributions to his community. A member of Sheffield First United Church of Christ for 78 years, he served as treasurer, auditor and on all the other boards of the Church. A member of Sheffield American Legion for 73 years, he served as financial officer, adjutant, and commander. Wayne also served as an officer of Sheffield Fire Dist., a member of the Masonic Lodge and up until three years ago was a frequent volunteer at the Illinois Veteran Home in LaSalle. Wayne was also known as a great friend with many lifelong friends whom he enjoyed spending time with over the years.

Wayne’s greatest legacy will be his devotion to family. He was always there for them; caring for his parents and his sister in the twilight of their lives, for his beloved wife Marilyn who in later years required special care and for the many members of his extended family in times of need as well. He was especially devoted to his children and grandchildren. Always providing a gentle but firm guiding hand, he spent countless hours in support of their many activities. And lastly for his great grandchildren whom he loved and cherished so much.

Survivors include his son, Wayne “Skip” Richard Moore (Spouse: Virginia) of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Denise Kay Bolin (Spouse: Roger) of Buda and Lori Jean Moore (Partner: Olivia McKee) of North Little Rock, AR; three grandchildren Dustin Lee Marquis of Tonica, IL, Jason Wayne Marquis (Spouse: Stephanie) of Princeton and Grant Edward Moore of Burbank, CA; two great grandchildren Marissa Jean Marquis and Calvin Wayne Marquis of Princeton.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his Parents, and his Sister Marjorie Anderson.

Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm on Thursday June 13th and funeral services will be at 10am Friday June 14th - both to be held at the First United Church of Christ in Sheffield.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to:

St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, Attn: Shelley Lee

530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637 or

First United Church of Christ

201 E. Chestnut St., Sheffield, IL 61361