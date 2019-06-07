The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is pleased to announce their third concert series of the season, bringing “Handmade Moments” and “Tameca Jones, the Queen of Austin Soul,” to their stage in Wiley Park in Galva, on June 16.

Folk, soul and hip aptly describe the music of Anna Moss and Joel Ludford of Handmade Moments.

The New Orleans duet present ornate instrumentation details that are the bedrock of their simple yet sophisticated songcraft, and endearing, intoxicating personality. Handmade Moments’ piercing lyricism and carousing croon both tell their own inspirational tale and encompass larger themes that resonate within us all. This musical document unveils a myriad of tones, from walking upright bass to silky saxophone. Their music embodies an intelligent, progressive culture and celebrates a simple way of life.

Austin, Texas, native Tameca Jones is known for her tasteful and vibrant interpretations of a diverse list of artists that include Tina Turner, Nirvana, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, and more. Her ability to go from soulful wailing to silky coos has won her devoted fans and accolades and some high-profile situations opening for Austin super stars Gary Clark Jr., Max Frost, Bob Schneider, and other big touring acts, receiving recognition from Billboard magazine.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and coolers for an entertaining evening filled with jazz and rock. There will also be activities for children and adults alike going on throughout the event. In addition, the following food vendors will also be available for those wishing for a bite-to-eat: Z Best; Delta on the Square/Boiler Room; Mexican; Snazzys Lemonade; Pop of the Morning; and Special Kneads Bakery. All concerts are held at Wiley Park in Galva and provided free of charge.

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is supported in part the Quad City Arts Dollars, provided by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, and John Deere, a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Mildred Arends Musical and Cultural Activities Fund and the Thomas & Lynn Landes Fund for Performing Arts at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. Learn more at Levitt.org.