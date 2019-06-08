Buffalo Gnats.

Buffalo Gnats.

Heard of them?

I had not either until I read an article about a woman who was bitten by several on a recent trip to a zoo.

She had several welts from the bites on her back the size of half dollars.

I kid you not!

I have to stop on occasion and ask, “Are we in the Twilight Zone?”

Given everything we are currently experiencing in this business it’s either the Twilight Zone or Armageddon is a comin’.

People have asked if I’m worried or what I’m going to do.

I’m not worried.

It is what it is. What’s going to happen is going to happen.

I cannot change anything so worrying about something of which I have zero control is a waste of time and energy.

I have gone through the absolute worst thing a person could ever go through.

Everything else that has happened or may happen in my life pales in comparison to picking out clothes for your 5-year old to be buried in.

I’ve been falling asleep for a few hours here and there, but if I am able to get some shut-eye at 8 p.m., but wake up at 10:30, I’m up for the duration so that kind of blows, not that I’m complaining about getting at least a bit of sleep.

I’ve noticed, though, when I do wake up, for some reason unbeknownst to me, I ball my hands into fists when sleeping.

Maybe I’m preparing to punch someone in the face if I’m startled.

Dunno, but I wish I could quit.

Having been consistently doing this, my hands hurt, especially given I use my fingers typing all the time.

My bad knee has held up great for the past 19 years, but I don’t have any cartilage left in it and it’s starting to wear on me.

I’m thinking pretty strongly about finding a chiropractor here in town and at least giving it a try.

At this point, why not?

While commiserating with my best girl the other day it suddenly occurred to both of us simultaneously, we are old.

I used to be cold all the time. I never wanted the air conditioner on, no matter what.

I loved having the windows up regardless the temperature.

Now?

Now, I’m hot ALL THE TIME.

It’s nothing for me to turn the air to 67 and bask in the coolness while sitting on the couch in a pair of shorts and a tank top.

The warmer it gets, the less time I can stand to be out in it too long. I start sweating in places I legitimately had no I idea could produce sweat!

My grandparents both loved to be outside in the summer.

They always had a large garden. Gramps loved to mow and my Gram’s flower gardens were legendary.

I’m still surprised I’ve kept the plant alive the Ledger gave me when she passed away to be honest.

I did not inherit her green thumb.

I do sit on the patio once in awhile enjoying the early morning while Harry plays, but to be honest my energy level is so low these days I’m generally ready to put on my pajamas when I get home from work if I don’t have something to cover.

That is after I take my second bath of the day.

I know it’s weird, but it’s legitimately an OCD thing I haven’t been able to overcome.

And, of all my quirks, that one isn’t too bad.

I’d be worried if I NEVER wanted to bathe.

Now, that would be a problem!

Occasionally, my knee cracks so loud it startles my dogs and sometimes Georgie barks because she thinks someone is apparently at the door.

Now, that is loud!

Getting older is not bad.

It’s sure better than the alternative, but I wish my body felt as young as my mind.