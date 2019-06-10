Betty L. Hofer, 96 of Aledo, IL died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Avonlea Cottages in Milan, IL. Services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Viola Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fippinger’s where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com

Betty L. Hofer, 96 of Aledo, IL died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Avonlea Cottages in Milan, IL. Services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Viola Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fippinger’s where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com



She was born April 12, 1923 in Muscatine, Iowa to Carl and Helen Miller Monson. She graduated from the Joy High School and married E. Floyd Hofer October 27, 1945 in Rock Island, IL. He died December 6, 2000.



Betty was a homemaker and together with her husband, operated their farm. For 16 years, she was employed at the Western Stoneware Company in Monmouth, IL.



She attended the Sunbeam United Presbyterian Church. For many years, she volunteered at the Mercer County Fair where she worked in the Canning Dept. Betty was a member of the Mercer County Home Extension. She loved flower gardening, working in the yard and visiting friends and family.



Survivors include a daughter: Peggy (Fred) Congdon of Wellington, FL; three sons: Jay (Dee) Hofer of Cambridge, IL; Gene (Rita) Hofer of Aledo; Gary (Becky) Hofer of Sherrard, IL; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother: Merle Monson of Galesburg, IL; many nieces and nephews.



Her parents; husband; one infant sister and twin sisters: Margaret Morris and Mildred Gustafson preceded her in death.