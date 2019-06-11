Staci L. Mayall, Fulton County Treasurer/Collector, announced the Fulton County 2018 Levy Real Estate Tax bills were mailed Tuesday, June 11.

LEWISTOWN-Staci L. Mayall, Fulton County Treasurer/Collector, announced the Fulton County 2018 Levy Real Estate Tax bills were mailed Tuesday, June 11.

The first installment of taxes are due Friday, July 12.

The second installment of taxes are due Friday, Sept. 6.

The tax sale will be held Friday, Oct. 25.

Payments may be made at the Fulton County Treasurer’s office, in the drop box at the courthouse entrance (no later than 2 p.m. on due date), by mail postmarked on or before due date and at most county banks on or before due dates.

Payments may also be made with most major credit cards via the internet. Bill2Pay program is accessible on the Fulton County website at www.fultonco.org.

Please click on Property Tax Payments on the home page. You may also pay by credit or debit card in the treasurer’s office and there is a convenience fee charged by credit card processor. Credit/debit card payments will not be accepted after the second installment due date.

You must include late penalties of 1 ½ percent per month or portion thereof on all late payments.

The County Treasurer’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is an insert with tax bills containing information on how to GO PAPERLESS and receive your tax bill electronically next year.

The first year is completing the registration process for your bill to be emailed to you.

The following year the tax bill will be emailed based on the information provided during registration.

You must register for this online and use the registration code printed on your tax bill.

Information concerning your tax bill is detailed on the back of your bill.

Please make sure you have received all the exemptions you qualify for.

If you do not receive your tax bill or have questions regarding your tax bill, please contact the treasurer’s office for assistance.

For missed exemptions, please contact the assessment office.

The phone number for the courthouse is 309-547-3041.