Timbuktech opened pool play with a 10-1 win over Dunlap Gold. Laken Shockency picked up the win pitching three innings giving up two hits and no runs while striking out two.

The offense was led by Drake Haffner, Austin Wright and Devin Martin with two hits each.

Devin Martin also hit a three run home run in the sixth inning to extend the lead.

Miles Hoops, Maddox Helfrich, Laken Shockency, Ryan Rosich, Hayden Martin, and Colin Johnson each had one hit.

In Timbuktech’s second pool play game they fell to the Coal Jax 12-11 on a walk off home run in the last inning.

Timbuktech collected 12 hits led by Maddox Helfrich, Laken Shockency, and Ethan Harrison with two hits apiece.

Down 9-8 in the last inning, Laken Shockency hit a towering three run homer to right center field to put Timbuktech up 11-9.

That set the stage for a walk off three run homer by the Coal Jax to win 12-11 in the last inning.

Timbuktech opened bracket play in the Gold Division cruising to an easy victory over Central Illinois Stars 18-2.

Timbuktech pounded out 14 hits led by Maddox Helfrich with three hits.

Miles Hoops, Laken Shockency, Logan Graham, and Colin Johnson chipped in two hits a piece. Ethan Harrison added a towering home run over the centerfield fence.

Devin Martin added three runs batted in.

After the win over Central Illinois Stars, Timbukteck moved to the quarter finals against a very good Velocity team. With Austin Wright on the mound, Timbuktech shut down the Velocity offense with a 7-0 victory.

Austin pitched a complete game only giving up one hit and no runs while only throwing 58 pitches in six innings.

The offense was led by Miles Hoops and Maddox Helfrich with two hits each. Austin Wright, Laken Shockency, Logan Graham, and Hayden Martin each collected one hit.

Laken Shockency also added a big three run homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead.

The win over Velocity moved Timbuktech into the semi-finals against the RW Cougars.

Timbuktech could only manage four hits against the Cougars. Miles Hoops had all the right stuff on the mound only giving up three hits and striking out eight in five innings. He didn’t give up a single run for the victory.

Miles Hoops, Maddox Helfrich, Laken Shockency , and Logan Graham got the only hits for Timbuktech this game.

With a 5-0 victory Timbuktech moved on to the finals against the East Peoria Raiders.

The championship game against East Peoria was the best game of the tournament.

Timbuktech fell to the Raiders in extra innings with a score of 6-5. In the first inning Miles Hoops doubled off the left field fence and scored on a single by Maddox Helfrich for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first East Peoria put up three runs to take a 3-1 lead.

In the third inning Drake Haffner and Miles Hoops led off the inning with singles.

Drake scored from third on a sacrifice fly to center by Austin Wright. Maddox Helfrich then lined a sharp single to right to score Miles Hoops to tie the game 3-3.

Timbuktech took a two run lead in the fourth inning on hits by Ryan Rosich, Hayden Martin, and a triple by Ethan Harrison.

But, in the bottom of the fifth inning East Peoria pushed across two runs to tie the game 5-5.

Neither team could score in the sixth inning sending the game into extra innings.

Timbuktech could not score in the top of the seventh inning setting the stage for East Peoria.

The East Peoria Raiders had a walk off hit to win the game 6-5. That was the second walk off loss for Timbuktech in the tournament.

Timbuktech went 4-2 in the tournament for a second place finish moving their record to 15-15 on the year.