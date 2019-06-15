Canton Main Street’s Music in the Park Summer Concert series will take place every Friday in July from 6-7:30 p.m. starting July 5. The last concert will be July 26.

All concerts will take place in downtown Jones Park.

This Summer Concert Series is free to the public to attend!

The musical line-up is as follows.

July 5-Casa – Jones & White (Contemporary Pop & Country)

July 12-Dog House Daisies (Mix of hits from the 70’s & 80’s)

July 19-Willy & the Blues Hounds (Classic Country, Rock, and Blues)

July 26-Checkrow Church Worship Team (Christian Music)

This 2019 Music in the Park Series is sponsored in part by Canton Main Street, City of Canton, Bruketta Accounting, Edward Jones – Greg Glamb, Edward Jones – Rusty Melhouse, Helping Hands Resale Shoppe, Monical’s Pizza, Shelter Insurance – Todd Fletcher, and TBK Bank.

For more information contact Amanda Woodruff at (309) 647-2677, Ext. 1 or awoodruff@cantonillinois.com.