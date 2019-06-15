Thursday, Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard contacted the Illinois State Police Zone 4 – Macomb Investigations Office to conduct an investigation into the suicide attempt by Justin L. Mowrar, 24.

Mowrar was incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail on domestic battery charges when he attempted to commit suicide.

Fulton County Jail staff discovered Mowrar attempting to commit suicide and immediately began performing lifesaving techniques on Mowrar by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Mowrar was transported to Graham Medical Center in Canton by Fulton County EMS.

He was later air lifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria where he continues to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the suicide attempt.