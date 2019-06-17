Spoon River College Outreach is offering community classes.

DNA & Your Genealogy Research

Tuesday, July 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

Have you wondered how DNA fits into your genealogy research? More importantly, how can DNA unlock important links to your family history, particularly in Ancestry? This class is for YOU! Instructor is Dave Barbknecht.

Edible Arrangements

Tuesday, July 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Have you seen the beautiful edible arrangements on TV and wondered how they’re made?

In this class, Christine from the Hy-Vee Floral Shop will guide the class in making their own edible arrangement from fruit and chocolate.

Those attending will not only make a beautiful arrangement to keep, but will also learn the tips and techniques to make these lovely decorations for their own events and to give to loved ones! Instructor is Christine Wright.

There are fees to attend and pre-registration is required.

Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Campus located at 23235 N. Co. Hwy 22 Canton.

A room number will be given to you at time of registration. For more information or to register, call Spoon River College at 309-649-6260. Interested in other courses? Check us out on the web at www.src.edu/outreach.