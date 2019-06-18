Notice is hereby given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education, which will include a Public Hearing in regard to the FY19 Amended Budget. Other purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room 1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL

Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education

Regular Meeting Thursday, June 20, 2019 Unit Office Board Room 7:30 PM

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public IV. Consent Agenda

A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings

1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, May 16, 2019

B. * Closed Minutes

1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of December 21, 2017

C. * Perusal of Closed Session Minutes

D. * Communication

1. * Big Brothers Big Sisters

2. * McKay Family

E. * MayFOIA Log

F. * Building Reports

1. * RCES (K-2) Principal - Margaret Hahn

2. * RCES (3-5) Principal - Andy Thomann

3. * RCMS Principal - Cris Edwards

4. * RCMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director - Darrell Houchin

5. * RCHS Principal - Chad LeCrone

6. * RCHS Assistant Principal - Andy Julian

7. * RCHS Athletic Director - Curt Nealis

8. * Special Education - Mick Whittler

9. * Program Administrator - Jennifer Tedford

V. Financial Reports

A. Treasurer's Report

B. Balance Sheet

C. Approval of Bills and Payroll D. All Other Financial Reports

1. Comparison of Funds - May 2018 with May 2019

2. Monthly Financial Report

3. Financial Update/Review

4. Other

VI. Administrative Reports

A. Superintendent's Report

1. RCHS Renovation Update - BLDD Architects & Poettker Construction

2. Hanging of Superintendent's Photo B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

1. German Student Exchange Trip

VII. Unfinished Business

VIII. Public Hearing

A. Temporarily Adjourn Regular Meeting to Convene Public Hearing B. Hear Testimony and Consider Amended FY19 Budget

C. Adjourn Public Hearing and Reconvene to Regular Meeting

IX. New Business

A. Approve Amended FY19 Budget

B. Award Contract for Bid Package #6 - Structural Concrete

C. Award Contract for Bid Package #7 - Precast Concrete

D. Award Contract for Bid Package #10 - Elevator

E. Approve Dual Credit Agreement with IECC

F. Approve Memorandum of Understanding for Transitional Math Course with IECC

G. Approve Temporary Facility Report

H. Approve Property/Casualty Insurance

I. Approve 2019-2020 School Calendar

X. Executive Session

A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation, Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

B. To Discuss Student Disciplinary Cases

C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

XI. Resignation(s)

A. RCMS Teacher

B. RCES Teacher Assistant

C. RCHS Cheerleading Coach

XII. Employment

A. RCMS Science Teacher

B. RCMS Math Teacher

C. RCMS Librarian/Media Specialist

D. HS Guidance Counselor

E. Teacher Assistant

F. Paraprofessional(s)

G. Extended Time for Guidance Counselor Secretary

H. 2019-2020 RCMS Additional Duty Assignment Recommendations

I. 2019-2020 RCHS Additional Duty Assignment Recommendations

XIII. Adjournment