CANTON-A St. Jude Benefit will be held Sunday, June 23 with 100 percent of donations going directly to St. Jude.

It is taking place at Canton Elks Lodge.

Dinner starts at 1 p.m. A donation of $7 per person is asked for dinner.

Music by Chris and Company will take place 2 to 6 p.m.

There will be dancing, food, silent/live auctions and desserts.

Silent auction ends at 4 p.m.