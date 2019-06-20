Canton City Council met for their regular meeting Tuesday.

With Fourth of July fast approaching, Alderman Quin Mayhew wants to remind residents Fourth of July activities in Canton will take place ON July 4.

Fireworks will take place, as usual, at dusk, Thursday, July 4.

Quin Mayhew is also the Chair for Lake, Buildings & Grounds.

He spoke about the bid received for the south end of the IH property, 1.278 acres, from Hitchcock Scrap Yard.

Currently, Hitchcock leases the property for $500 per month. They put a bid of $8,560 for the property.

It was the only bid submitted.

Said Quin Mayhew, “They’ve been leasing it over a year. It will produce more jobs.”

By a unanimous vote of those present, council voted to award the bid to Hitchcock.

With the excused absence of Alderman and Chair of the Legal & Ordinance Committee, Craig West, Alderman Justin Nelson presented West’s reports.

A request for a Class A (Tavern) license for Morey Denny, DBA Country Line, Inc., was presented to council and approved.

Mayor Kent McDowell said prior to a vote the necessary paperwork was in order and fees had been paid.

The Country Line is located where Watty’s formerly was.

An ordinance approving two lakeshore leases with Dennis and Allen Rabe for Lots 3 and 4 of Northshore Addition to Canton Lake was on the agenda.

City Attorney, Curtis Lane, noted Dennis and Allen are father and son respectively. Lane didn’t feel as though there was any reason to waive the first reading.

Alderman and Chair of Community & Industrial Development, John Lovell, said Kid’s Fest is planned for Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m. to noon with organizers setting up around 7 a.m.

Lovell said they provided proof of insurance with their application requesting to hold the event and road/parking lot closure.

Council voted in favor of the requests.

Public Works, Water & Sewer Alderwoman and Chair, Angie Lingenfelter, spoke with council regarding a topic previously discussed; the purchase of a master dump 82x16 trailer with ramps, remote, tarp and 3-way gate from Trailers Direct in Springfield for $12,014.79.

Street Department Superintendent, Ron Robinson, said the dump trailer will do everything they need it to do for them while System Maintenance Superintendent, Dash Wilson, noted, “It will do multiple things for us with a fairly good price tag.”

Council voted to purchase the equipment.

Lingenfelter shared several people had approached her to let her know the recently painted fire hydrants looked really good. She wanted to publicly acknowledge the city workers who accomplished this task.

McDowell told council he had made an appointment to the Police Pension Board, Jason Anderson.

Said McDowell, “The seat has been empty for quite awhile and Jason has graciously accepted it.”

An executive session was called, but no action was taken afterward.