As most of us remember, high school has a rigid social line.

ELLISVILLE-As most of us remember, high school has a rigid social line.

There are the jocks, the cheerleaders, the brains, the fashionistas, the outsiders and, of course, the band geeks. And never the twain shall meet.

But what happens when those groups intersect?

Perhaps, as in "Band Geeks," the musical by the Spoon River Rascals opening today at the Historic Ellisville Opera House, the students find they have more in common than they think.

Director Paula Helle offers a believable slice of adolescence and gets a big sound from her eager, talented cast. The results are laughter, smiles of recognition and some great singing.

Tom Janssen is right on the mark as a band enthusiast fighting for his own place not only at school but at home as well. His performance is well nuanced as he delivers both the determination of a man on a mission and the self-doubt that comes when you are not quite sure of yourself. And as the show progresses, Janssen's character believably comes into his own.

He is well matched by Emma Howerter as a wallflower who has to deal with peer pressure at school and parental pressure at home while still struggling to realize her dreams. Howerter ably transforms her character into a confident young woman ready to take her place in the sun, a mark of good acting.

Janssen and Howerter also have a great chemistry which keeps the play alive, with their obviously ordained moment of connection one of the high points of the show.

As a jock out of his element, Cole Petrie handily takes his character on a journey of his own, going from an angry young man to someone who learns to accept himself and, as a bonus, others as well. Petrie makes this transition with ease and insight, and projects a vulnerability underneath his attitude which is a highlight of his performance.

This sense of uneasiness is not confined to the students. As a music teacher with big but unrealized dreams, Halee Hendel is both charming and passionate as she fights for her band and for herself. Hendel is good at maintaining a professional manner while still emphasizing the affection she has for her charges.

There are some roles which could degenerate into one note, but Jaclyn Janssen take such a role and transforms it into much more as a school official dealing with personal and professional trauma as well as the added pressure of being a mother. Jaclyn manages to give her character a bit more depth while still delivering the laughs, often with the help of Sophia Rhodes as her officious straight woman whose understated performance provides just the right foil.

As for the rest of the geeks, the show provides a nicely balanced group of individuals who are just that — individuals. These include McKayla Roller as a self-absorbed baton twirler, Elliot Leper as a music fanatic with a snappy wardrobe, Bailey Chatterton as a strong willed foreign exchange student, Jenna Spangler as a moody goth girl, Braydon DeCounter as a flamboyant tambourine player and Nathan Spangler as a vulnerable young man fighting for independence. Each one of these young actors gets her or his moment to shine and makes the most of it.

Rounding out the cast are good turns by Curtis Chambers, Ashley Howerter and Morgan Patrick, who are proof of the adage there are no small parts.

And no I did not forget this was a musical. The fact is that every performer has at least one vocal moment which allows them to stand out and because each of these performers are so good it is hard to pick certain moments. Let's just say anyone wanting to hear exceptional singing will not be disappointed.

I do, however, have a couple of quibbles.

First, the 1990s, when this show takes place, is not ancient history despite what many of the cast may think.

Second, and most important, band students are not geeks. They are nerds. Nerds are involved in music, theater and the arts. Geeks are into computers and technology. While there is often some overlap, equating the two is like saying St. Bernards and chihuahuas are the same.

But if those are the only things I can fault in this production there is really no cause to complain.

The Spoon River Rascals will present "Band Geeks" at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, June 22 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Historic Ellisville Opera House.

For magical music and some magical moments of self-discovery, see "Band Geeks."