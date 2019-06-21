The water will go down. Really. Eventually. Hopefully soon.

Mark your calendars as the 14th Annual Redneck Fishin’ Tournament returns Aug. 2 and 3.

What’s the Redneck Fishin’ Tournament?

Why, nothing less than mankind’s last-stand battle to preserve our natural resources if not the American way of life against the vicious onslaught of a foreign invasive species dead set on economic and ecological destruction.

And it’s ridiculously fun, too.

On Friday, Aug. 2 and again on Saturday, Aug. 3, boaters will hit the Illinois River in two, two-hour heats to see who can get the most fish in their boats. Yes. The fish literally jump into boats. Don’t believe it? Go to YouTube. Type in “Redneck Fishing Tournament.” See for yourself.

Or here’s a shortcut: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8GfG_O0VfU)

No fishing poles allowed. Landing nets are the gear of choice for this tournament.

We’re talking about the invasive Asian carp. These monsters were unleashed on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers during the 1990s flooding. Ever since, they’ve destroyed natural habitat while reproducing at prolific rates, taking over vast stretches of the rivers. Federal and state governments are spending millions trying to keep them out of the Great Lakes.

The fish shoot out of the water when spooked by boat motors. They can and will jump head high. They can and do weigh several pounds. Aside from nets, batting helmets with facemasks, football helmets and any other head and face protection is encouraged. A flying invasive species to the face is no fun. You’ve been warned.

But wait. There’s more.

Prizes, costumes, a beer garden, bands and the proceeds all go to benefit veterans.

Last year, the tournament donated $4,100 to help veterans with food, clothing and housing. All dollars raised go through the local VFW chapter in Havana.

“We’ve removed tens of thousands of these disgusting fish, raised awareness of the issue, helped veterans and had a good time doing it,” said organizer Betty DeFord.

What started 14 years ago as a small river town’s protest against a horrible, slimy invader has turned into an event that draws hundreds of people to fight the fish, hang out with friends and raise funds for a good cause. Come be part of the fun.

An event schedule, entry forms, sponsorship opportunities and other information can be found online at: http://www.originalredneckfishin.com

Find us on Facebook: @originalredneckfishingwithbettydeford