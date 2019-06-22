When he accepted a role as an assistant coach for the West team North Fulton’s Elliott Craig didn’t know he would be making Illinois High School Shrine Game history.

“It was a little bit of a challenge. I got offered to do (the game) last July and we made the 8-Man switch in December. All spring I’ve been getting ready for 8-Man but it’s not like you’re going to forget about 11-Man stuff,” Craig said.

Craig’s offseason has been spent going to clinics from Iowa to Kansas City to get prepared for the new version of football. But he said the week of the Shrine Game was a great way to close the 11-Man chapter.

“The coaches all run different stuff based on our style and personnel but to just sit down, pick their brains and talk about how to run practices and drills, stuff that isn’t even Xs and Os, has been a really cool experience,” he said.

At various points during the week Craig was approached by intrigued players looking for insight on the 8-Man game.

“A lot of these kids are from bigger schools and I’ve been talking to them about our situation. They thought it was more like arena football,” Craig said. “Outside of the field shrinking and the numbers on the jersey not mattering for eligibility, everything else is pretty much the same.”

But Craig did note how challenging the new field boundaries will make scheming for offense.

“I redid the lines on the practice field. Boy is it tight,” he said. “We’re going to have to change some of our route concepts. If you’re on the hash you only have 45 feet. If a kid tries to run a five-yard square route he’s going to catch it out of bounds.”

North Fulton is now one of 15 programs who have committed to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Craig predicts that number to continue to expand in the coming seasons.

“I think the 8-Man thing is really going to blow up. In the fall of 2020 I’m expecting it to be close to 30. When the district scheduling comes in a lot of schools are going to have to make some decisions as the 8-Man map starts to grow,” he said.

Craig also hopes that continued representation at All-Star events like the Shrine Game help 8-Man maintain legitimacy.

“Football is football when you’ve been doing it for as long as I have,” Craig said. “I only have three seniors next year but I asked if I could still nominate any of them and they said ‘Coach, you’re still an Illinois school. You’re still playing football. If you’ve got a good kid that can play we’re not going to turn anybody down.’”

When 8-Man players earn their invitation they’ll get what Craig called a life-changing week.

“I’ve had four guys play this game but I had never visited the Shriners hospital. It was an incredible experience,” he said. “You talk about an eye-opener. We talk to the kids about doing the right things and remembering what you learned this week. I know I will for a long long time.”