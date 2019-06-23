BUSHNELL — Lakeview Drive and Sunrise Lane will be closed to all traffic today beginning at 7:30 a.m.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the street department will be working on the culvert at those streets in Lakelawn.

The First Baptist Church is allowing parking in their lot for anyone who may need it. Work is expected to take two full days, and is dependent on the weather.

The notice also said Hillcrest Drive and Sunset Lane should not be affected much, except for additional construction traffic. Recycleables pickup is postponed for Lakeview Drive and Sunset Lane until the next recycling day.

— Voice Staff