CANTON-Jackie Burnap, 65, of Canton passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home in Canton.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1954 to Kenneth and Mary (Miller) Elliott. They preceded her in death.

Jackie is survived by her husband Rick Burnap, whom she married on March 10, 1973 at the First Baptist Church in Canton.

Also surviving are her two children, Marc (Shonna) Burnap and Amanda (Mark) Becker, both of Canton; one brother, Jeff (Lynne) Elliott; two sisters, Charlotte (Marty) Svob and Connie (Gary) Reaktenwalt; and five grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney Bohler, Anthony Becker and Garrett and Dylan Shipman.

Jackie worked in sales and as a seamstress for Kathy’s Bridal; she later worked and retired from Di’s Bridal in Canton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canton, she was a dedicated Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and she enjoyed going to her farm, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Visitation will be held the night before, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made out to Illinois Cancer Center

