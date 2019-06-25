The Richland County School Board met on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the district office board room. The following is an overview of the business conducted.

Andy Weck and Bryce Fehrenbacher addressed the board to follow up on the consideration of allowing home-schooled students to participate in RCCU #1 extracurricular activities.

John Carroll updated the board on the RCHS renovation announcing the project is on schedule.

In regular business conducted, the following items were approved as part of a consent agenda.

 Approval of minutes of the previous month’s meetings and the destruction of closed session

audio recordings of the meeting held on December 21, 2017, which were opened to the public

on June 21, 2018

 Perusal of closed session minutes and consider opening to the public the minutes from July 19,

2018, August 16, 2018, September 20, 2018, September 27, 2018, October 18, 2018, November

13, 2018, and December 20, 2018

 Review of May FOIA log

 Approval of financial reports with a total bill list of $1,022,296.65.

During his report, Superintendent Larry Bussard gave a financial review and update that shows the state of Illinois has issued vouchers to the school district in the amount of $811,962. A photograph of Mr. Bussard was hung in the District Office Board Room. He is retiring at the end of June after serving as the Superintendent of Richland County Community Unit School District #1 for 4 years and Assistant Superintendent for 11 years.

Assistant Superintendent Chris Simpson reported that a group of 11 students and 3 chaperones left for Germany on June 19th as a part of the RCHS German Student Exchange program. They will return to Richland County on July 1st.

In new business, the following items were approved.

 Approval of FY19 Amended Budget

 Approval of a contract for bid package #6 (structural concrete) awarded to JB Esker & Sons in

the amount of $980,000

 Approval of a contract for bid package #7 (precast concrete) awarded to MPC Enterprises in the

amount of $1,516,000

 Approval of a contract for bid package #8 (elevator) awarded to Thyssen Krupp Elevator

Corporation in the amount of $138,880

 Approval of Dual Credit Agreement with IECC

 Approval of Memorandum of Understanding for Transitional Math Course with IECC

 Approval of Temporary Facility Report

 Approval of Property/Casualty Insurance Renewal

 Approval of 2019-2020 School Calendar

Following a 12 minute executive session, the board took action on the following items.

 The board approved the resignations of RCMS teacher Linette Westall, RCES Teacher Assistant

Allison Rhoden, RCHS Assistant Cheerleading Coach Hailey Flanagan

 The board approved hiring the following for the 2019-2020 school year: Ashley Kuhn as RCMS

Science Teacher; Sarah Hill as RCMS Math Teacher; Jordan Adams as RCMS Librarian/Media Specialist; transfer of Emili VanGundy from Social Worker to RCHS Guidance Counselor; Kristi Gilreath and Kayann Fairless as Teacher Assistants; Bridget Field and Tori Gosnell as Pre-K Paraprofessionals; Tanner Keeler and Maci Deimel as Special Ed Paraprofessionals; and increasing time for RCHS Guidance Counselor Secretary Mindy Fox from 215 days to (1720 hours) to 12 months (2008 hours)

 The board approved hiring the following RCMS additional duty assignments for the 2019-2020 school year:

o Student Leadership Sponsor: Mandy Houchin o Yearbook Sponsor: Jamie Tyler

o Cross Country: Bobbie Lathrop

 The board approved hiring the following RCHS additional duty assignments for the 2019-2020 school year:

o Football: Ryan Denton (1st Asst. Coach), Matt Powell, Chuck Snyder, Brad Ameter (Asst. Coaches), Matt McLaren, Hassan Steele, Brian Mitchell, Dave Denton, and Jeremiah Brown (Volunteer Asst. Coaches)

o Wrestling: Randy Hawkins (Head Coach)

(Note: Board members present included Vice President Leon Redman, Dennis Anderson, Kelsie Barnes, Cindy Lockley, Steve Marrs, and Doug Schneider.)