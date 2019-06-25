Everyone is invited! St. Joseph Church, 6342 N. Stringtown Road, is having their Stringtown Picnic, Sunday, July 21 with an All-You-Can-Eat Smorgasbord with serving from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the air conditioned, handicap-accessible Parish Center.

Beef, ham, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, beans, salad bar, desserts & drinks (carryouts available). Adults $9/Kids (3-10) $4/kids under 3-FREE.

Food, fun, & games 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Basket stand, bingo, raffles, kids' games, inflatable slide, obstacle course, bounce house, beer garden, ice cream, porkburgers, brats & much more!

Entertainment all day-raffle drawings at 6 p.m.

Contact info: stjoestringtown@hotmail.com.