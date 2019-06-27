“Soak it all in and enjoy the entire fair week,” 2018 Henry County Fair Queen Jamie Franck of Cambridge advised the 2019 queen.

Franck also was the first runner-up in the 2019 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant last January.

On Tuesday, Franck passed the crown to Sierra Brown of Cambridge, who became the 60th Miss Henry County Fair Queen. Glenna Moore was the first in 1960.

Brown’s court includes Kristen VanDeVelde, Galva, first runner up, and Megan Reed of Cambridge, second runner up.

Londen Fulks of Atkinson was named Junior Miss Henry County Fair, with Livia Dodd, Coal Valley, as first runner up and Addison Dykstra, Geneseo, as second runner up.

The 2019 Little Miss Henry County Fair is Jaela Valdez of Mineral. First runner up is Aubrey DeGrave of Atkinson, and second runner up is Noelle Ames of Cambridge.

In the Miss Henry County Fair pageant, contestants receiving awards are:

• Congeniality, chosen by the contestants — Kiersten Cathelyn, Geneseo.

• Photogenic — Mitrese Smith, Kewanee.

• Director’s Award, chosen by Director Kelli Patton and the pageant crew — Payton Conner, Kewanee. The award is for the contestant who is always prepared and always puts in 100 percent.

• Emmy VandeVoorde Memorial Award — Grace Sturtewagen, Annawan. The award remembers the 2009 Junior Miss for her spirit, passion and love for the pageant and the fair. VandeVoorde perished in a car accident in 2011, and her mother, Sonyalee VandeVoorde, presented the award in person to the Miss and Junior Miss recipients.

Junior Miss award recipients are:

• Congeniality — Fulks.

• Photogenic — Emma Motley, Cambridge.

• Director’s Award — Kristen Sovey, Cambridge.

• Emmy VandeVoorde Memorial Award — Kendall Ellerbrock, Atkinson.

Little Miss award recipients were:

• Congeniality — Adelynn Blade, Cambridge.

• Photogenic — Ivery Hull, Geneseo.

• Director’s Award — Addyson Havill, Geneseo.

• Emmy VandeVoorde Memorial Award — Iyla Anderson, Annawan.

Miss Henry County Fair contestant Laney Fuqua of Cambridge received a trophy for selling the most raffle tickets to support the pageant.

Kaylin Grant sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the pageant.

During her farewell speech, Franck asked the audience to stand for a moment of silence for Ryder Schnowske, a 15-year-old from Cambridge who died in a motocross racing accident on June 22 in Michigan.

Franck praised the courage and grace of Schnowske’s friends and family who were pageant contestants.

“Life is so precious, and every day is a gift,” Franck said.

Emcees for the evening included Becca Fisher, 2017 Miss Henry County Fair, and Claudia VanOpdorp, 2016 Miss Henry County Fair and 2017 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

Alexi Bladel of Rockford, the 2019 Illinois State Fair Queen, made a special appearance at the pageant. Twenty-five pageant winners from the area also were present.

In addition to Franck, the 2018 royalty ending the year of service to the fair were Junior Miss Olivia Goodley of Annawan and Little Miss Faith Kuster of Geneseo.