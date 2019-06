Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum’s end-of-watch came Tuesday afternoon outside of Avon at the hands of 42-year old Nathan Woodring.

Wednesday afternoon, squads from various departments escorted Deputy Chisum’s body from Peoria to Lewistown.

They made their way through Canton during the 2 o’clock hour.