Donations to the family of Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum can be made at the following locations

Mid America National Bank-Canton

GoFundMe-“Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-troy-chisum-memorial-fund

Said Sheriff Jeff Standard, “Deputy Chisum was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. He was a paramedic with the Fulton County (Emergency Medical Association) EMA, was a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.

On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”