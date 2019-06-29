Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement after a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy, Troy Chisum, was shot and killed

WASHINGTON, D.C.-Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement after a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy, Troy Chisum, was shot and killed:

“This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face as they work to keep our communities safe. I send my deepest condolences to the family of the Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy whose life was taken far too soon.

As the wife of a sheriff, my heart aches to hear about these senseless acts of violence.

I join the community and families across Illinois as we mourn this loss – Deputy Chisum was a hero and we must never forget his sacrifice.”