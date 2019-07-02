MACOMB — On Saturday evening, the buzz of propellers and colorful model airplanes filled the sky as the Macomb RC Flyers met up at Veterans Park to celebrate the theme of this year’s Heritage Days: aviation in McDonough County.

The Macomb RC Flyers are a group of remote control model airplane enthusiasts that get together to share their love of the hobby and fly their planes together.

Originally, members of the Heritage Days Committee had asked the group to fly their planes during the parade on Saturday morning. According to Lyle Payne, a member of the group, flying in such crowded areas is against Federal Aviation Administration rules and they respectfully declined. Instead, the flyers gathered in the park and invited individuals to come out and watch the airplanes in action.

While some of the RC airplanes are purchased already assembled, many flyers choose to either make their airplanes from printable blueprints or to improvise their own designs using materials such as foam board, hot glue, and dowel rods. By using these types of materials, costs are kept to a minimum and the airplanes are easier to repair after a hard crash.

“With the advent of these foam airplanes that are cheap, easy to build, easy to fly, and don’t cost much when you crash, I think [the group] has taken off pretty good — no pun intended,” said Payne.

According to Payne, he had handcrafted one of his airplanes using a trial and error method over approximately three three-hour days. Mervin Roth, another member of the group, said that airplanes with blueprints can be put together in a couple of hours.

Members of the RC Flyers sign up to be a part of a group text message. Members will send a text saying that they will be flying in a certain park at a certain time and invite any other members that are available to come out and join them.

“The big advantage is that we help each other. When I joined this group, I had just learned to fly by driving over to Iowa — about an hour and a half from here. Some of the guys over there belonging to the AMA club taught me how to fly,” said Payne. “Afterwards, I found out about these guys and they helped me trim out my airplanes and find where to get parts cheap. You know, they really made it a much more enjoyable experience.”

After retiring, Payne began watching YouTube videos about RC airplanes, igniting his passion for the hobby. He first began flying in 2016.

“I actually started flying for real in 2017 because I didn’t have a successful flight that whole first year. But like anything else, if you give up, you will never be successful,” said Payne. “I just kept trying and now I can fly at, I would say, a low to mediocre level.”

Payne’s friend Roth laughed and disagreed, saying that Payne was much better than he gave himself credit for.

Roth began flying control line planes over 50 years ago and has been flying RC airplanes for six to seven years, he estimated.

For more information about the Macomb RC Flyers, visit Macombrcflyers.jimdo.com.



