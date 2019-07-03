Farmington City Council members approved multiple TIF grants during their regular meeting Monday night.

Aldermen approved two recommendations from the Community and Economic Development Commission (CEDC), one for several 2020 residential redevelopment applications.

The city has a program in which both those in and outside of the TIF district can apply for funds to assist in home improvements. Those residing in the TIF zone could receive TIF funds while those outside of the TIF could be eligible for city monies.

Twelve applications were approved, with grant funds ranging from $825 to $2,000 depending on the project.

There had originally been 13 applications, but Ward 2 Alderman Kenn Stufflebeam requested that his application be removed.

The second CEDC recommendation approved was a TIF redevelopment grant for Midwest Family Chiropractical, 28 E. Vernon St.

Grant funds will be used for roof replacement, with the total project cost of $5,100 and the grant in the amount of $3,825.

Similarly, aldermen approved an ordinance for a TIF redevelopment grant for reinCARnations Auto Works in the amount of $7,500; the project is a new roof with the total cost being $24,150.

City Administrator Rollen Wright noted the council passed this a few weeks ago but the city is required to approve it as an ordinance.

In other business, council members heard a monthly report from Police Chief Chris Darsham.

On June 25 at approximately 2 p.m., Darsham, Officer Fox and K-9 Officer Steck responded to a call of an officer down in rural Avon.

Upon arrival, they assisted in holding the wood line around the residence, then voluntarily stayed on scene to help other police departments. Darsham, Fox and Steck returned home about 2:30 a.m. the next day.

June 26, Darsham, along with Officers Parkinson, Steck, Fox and Herink, escorted fallen Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum to Lewistown from Peoria.

Officer Steck and other Farmington citizens have raised $3,000 for the Chisum family by selling blue light bulbs.

Darsham also noted that his newest officer, Tim Herink, has completed basic training on June 14 and graduated in the top five of his class.

Furthermore, Ward 1 Alderman Doug Helle announced that the city is aware of damaged pothole in town and city officials are attempting to contact the Illinois Department of Transportation to fix the issue as it is located on IDOT property.