CANTON-Ipava State Bank 10U played in the Canton Firecracker Tournament recently.

Eleven of 12 teams competed in pool play on Saturday.

Canton went 1-1 and was placed in the Gold Bracket.

Sunday the Little Giants faced the Galesburg Railers.

Ben Parry started on the mound allowing two runs and striking out two.

Dylan Renick came in relief and pitched four shutout innings striking out eight.

Ben Webb went 3-for-3 at the plate with 2-RBI’s and scored three runs.

Parry, Johnson, and Grzanich all had multiple hits in the game as well.

The Little Giants would go on to win 12-2 and face Lincoln in the semifinals.

The Little Giants did not fare well against the Lincoln Heat. Grzanich gave up eight runs on four hits through one inning.

The Little Giants tried to continue the hot hitting from the previous game to no avail.

The Little Giants would lose 14-0 and play for Third Place.

Ipava State Bank came ready to play on the final game of the season.

The Little Giants were facing off against the Knox County Crush for Third Place.

A single by Johnson and double by Grzanich started a two out rally. Dre Kennedy cleared the bases with a line drive to left field for an inside the park home run.

Canton would hand a 6-0 lead to their ace pitcher Dylan Renick. Renick would throw five innings giving up one run on six hits. Canton would add another four runs in the top of the sixth inning on a Ben Parry triple to center field.

The Little Giants shut out the Crush in the sixth inning for a 10-1 victory and Third Place Trophy!

Ipava State Bank team would finish 11-21 on the year.

It was a season filled with many highs and lows.



Coach Palmer was very pleased on how the boys finished the season!