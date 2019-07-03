Sandra “Sandy” Stinson ( Glas), age 73, was born on January 16, 1946, and passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A Visitation is planned from 10:00 -11:30 am and a Time of Remembrance from 11:30 -12:30 at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester, IL (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercer County Family YMCA Capital Fund in Memory of Sandy Stinson, 401 Sw 2nd Ave., Aledo, IL 61231. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Westchester – Sandra “Sandy” Stinson ( Glas), age 73, was born on January 16, 1946, and passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Sandy was the spouse of Larry, having been married nearly 53 years; mother of Troy (Jacquie), Jennifer, loving grandmother of Jonathan; sister of the late Ted Glas (Karen), Glen Glas (late Sherry); Aunt Sandy to many nieces and nephews; and friend to many. Sandy will always be remembered for her mission-driven desire for the YMCA and her passion for family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A Visitation is planned from 10:00 -11:30 am and a Time of Remembrance from 11:30 -12:30 at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester, IL (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercer County Family YMCA Capital Fund in Memory of Sandy Stinson, 401 Sw 2nd Ave., Aledo, IL 61231. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.